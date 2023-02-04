Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,129 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.12% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 6,138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $78.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17.

