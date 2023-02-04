Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,350 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

NYSE ABC opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.63 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,257,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,401,382. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

