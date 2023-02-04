Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,277 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

