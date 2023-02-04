Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

