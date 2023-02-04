Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $234.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.25.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

