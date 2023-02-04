Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $247.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.76.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.