CDbio (MCD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,505.00

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, CDbio has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $26,505.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00016912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CDbio Profile

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

