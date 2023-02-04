Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Ceconomy
CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.
