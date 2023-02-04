Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 5.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.12 and last traded at $94.72. Approximately 885,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 862,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

