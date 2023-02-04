Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Trading Down 1.1 %
Cemtrex stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.