Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 1.1 %

Cemtrex stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

