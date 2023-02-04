Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 305,781 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,781 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Diodes worth $43,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,122. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.