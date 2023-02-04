Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,272 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear makes up approximately 1.9% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $54,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 177.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.