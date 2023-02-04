Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 593,351 shares during the period. Belden comprises about 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Belden worth $59,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Belden Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

