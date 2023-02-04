Channing Capital Management LLC Has $47.12 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $47,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

