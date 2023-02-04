Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,582 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

