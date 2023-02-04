Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

