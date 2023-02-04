Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Stock Performance

MKL opened at $1,335.60 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,339.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,250.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 83.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

