Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,918 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,115. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

