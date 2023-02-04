Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 898,284 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 898,284 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $57,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.58%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

