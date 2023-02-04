Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 11.3 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

