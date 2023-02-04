Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $406.30 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $615.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

