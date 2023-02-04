Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $25,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

