Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after purchasing an additional 592,981 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average is $167.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

