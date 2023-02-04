Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after purchasing an additional 592,981 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron
Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %
CVX stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average is $167.68.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.
Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chevron (CVX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.