Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.10.

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

