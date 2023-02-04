China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.00. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.75.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
