China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.
About China Natural Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.