Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% yr/yr to $1.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.97-$3.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 2,287,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,466. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

