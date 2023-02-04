Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.97-$3.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE CHD traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 2,287,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,466. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,931,000 after purchasing an additional 52,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 127,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

