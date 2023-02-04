Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.75 billion. Cigna also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $24.60 EPS.
Cigna Stock Performance
Shares of CI stock opened at $292.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.90.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Cigna Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Cigna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.