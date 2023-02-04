Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.75 billion. Cigna also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $24.60 EPS.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $292.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Cigna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

