Cindicator (CND) Trading Down 38.7% This Week

Cindicator (CND) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $974,969.50 and $111.76 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

