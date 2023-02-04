CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CIR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $562.95 million, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.20. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

