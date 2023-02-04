CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
CIRCOR International Trading Up 0.5 %
CIR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $562.95 million, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.20. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $29.80.
Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
