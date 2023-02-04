Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $104.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.