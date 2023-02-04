Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

