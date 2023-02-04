Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 312,016 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,979,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573,117. The company has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

