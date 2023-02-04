Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.53% of Citi Trends worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,485 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 60.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 281,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Stock Down 1.8 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

