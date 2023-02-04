Citigroup Boosts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $35.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,086 shares of company stock worth $978,164. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

Featured Articles

