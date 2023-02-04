Citigroup Cuts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $7.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Trading Down 4.2 %

LICY stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.