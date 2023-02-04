Citigroup Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $240.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $248.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

