Citigroup Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $228.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.42. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.03 and a 1-year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,092. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

