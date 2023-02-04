Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 39.16%. Clearfield’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Clearfield updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Clearfield Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of CLFD traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market cap of $943.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

CLFD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

