Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

CLFD opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

