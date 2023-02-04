Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 111,460 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,460 shares during the period. Big Lots makes up about 3.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $7,586,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 251,079 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 20.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares during the last quarter.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE BIG opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

