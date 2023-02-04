Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 486 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 4.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

