Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,479 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up about 4.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of DXC Technology worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 164,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $247,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 295,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

