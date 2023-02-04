Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. HNI accounts for about 1.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of HNI worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1,192.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 161,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 29.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 11.6% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Stock Down 0.2 %

HNI Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Articles

