Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 85.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of CLX traded up $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,176. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 291.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

