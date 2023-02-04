CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,147. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Further Reading

