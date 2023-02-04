CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 8,744,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,866. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNH Industrial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

