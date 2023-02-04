CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.51.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

