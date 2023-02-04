Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,960.32

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,960.32 ($24.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,936 ($23.91). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 1,963.50 ($24.25), with a volume of 599,653 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.11) to GBX 2,500 ($30.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.96) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,210 ($27.29).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,961.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,960.79. The firm has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90.

Insider Activity

About Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($25.03) per share, with a total value of £4,074.27 ($5,031.83). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 633 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,491.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

