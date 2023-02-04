Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $229,283.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,213 shares of company stock worth $657,323. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Codexis by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Codexis by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

